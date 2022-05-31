Smart road works near Ambedkar statue in Salem nearing completion

The laying of smart road near Ambedkar statue is nearing completion and final minor works are being done here, officials said.

The Salem Corporation under Smart Cities Mission proposed to relay about 500 metres of road from Ambedkar statue to Mahatma Gandhi stadium as smart road. The Corporation, under the Mission has replaced the bitumen here into concrete with rainwater drainage facilities.

According to official sources, the road was chosen as an extension of Maravaneri Road and considering heavy taffic movment on the stretch. A senior official from the Corporation said that the road was one of the busiest stretches within the city and it was majorly used by heavy vehicles such as buses to reach new bus stand and National Highway and by trucks to market here.

Officials said that concrete road was laid to prevent rainwater stagnation. According to officials, rainwater often stagnate and there was lack of drains to ensure flow of water. Once the works are completed, rainwater stagnation could be prevented, officials said.

The road has a carriageway of about seven metres and it has been laid with concrete. The entire stretch has been laid with concrete and only final minor works remains, officials said. The entire works would be completed in a week and the road would be opened for traffic soon., the officials added.