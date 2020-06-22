Smart City works to continue at night

To overcome the delay in implementation of lake development project under the Smart Cities Mission, the Coimbatore Corporation has asked the contractors to take up work at night as well.
According to sources, the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore and its impact on migrant labourers’ presence had put brakes on the Corporation’s plan to complete the ‘Quick Win’ component of the lake development project.
The component included developing a stretch of the northern bund of the Ukkadam Periyakulam and two areas of Valangulam – the area beneath the bridge on Sungam Bypass Road and along the road across the tank.
To overcome the minimised presence of migrant labourers, who were mostly engaged in the work in Ukkadam and Valangulam, the Corporation had allowed the contractor to work at night as well to finish the component work at the earliest.
The Corporation had hoped to complete the work by March this year and now it looked at October-end as the next deadline, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath