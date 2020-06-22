Smart City works to continue at night

To overcome the delay in implementation of lake development project under the Smart Cities Mission, the Coimbatore Corporation has asked the contractors to take up work at night as well.

According to sources, the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore and its impact on migrant labourers’ presence had put brakes on the Corporation’s plan to complete the ‘Quick Win’ component of the lake development project.

The component included developing a stretch of the northern bund of the Ukkadam Periyakulam and two areas of Valangulam – the area beneath the bridge on Sungam Bypass Road and along the road across the tank.

To overcome the minimised presence of migrant labourers, who were mostly engaged in the work in Ukkadam and Valangulam, the Corporation had allowed the contractor to work at night as well to finish the component work at the earliest.

The Corporation had hoped to complete the work by March this year and now it looked at October-end as the next deadline, they added.