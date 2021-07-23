Smart City works inspected

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected works being carried out under Smart Cities Mission at Erumapalayam dump yard here on Thursday.

Mr. Christuraj along with senior officials reviewed bio-caping works and development of multi-tier recreational centre at the dump yard site. According to officials, works are being carried out to the tune of ₹20.45 crore.

A release said, waste dumping was stopped at the site in 2011 and as part of the project, through scientific methods, the corporation is working on setting up a green cover. Waste dumped here has been contracted into 7.9 acres of land and it is being redeveloped into a recreational space with open park, play area, open gym, walkers’ path, cycle track and others.

Inspecting the site, Mr. Christuraj assessed progress of work and advised officials to expedite works within schedule.