Smart City works in Coimbatore to be over by April: Corporation

February 16, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa

The media tower installed under the Smart City Mission on Race Course Road in Coimbatore is expected to be inaugurated soon. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The works under the Smart City Mission in the city will be completed by April 15, as we are ahead of the schedule, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

The deadline for completing the projects under the Mission is June 2023, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry announced in December 2022.

As per the instruction, the Coimbatore Corporation must execute 39 projects under the Mission, 24 of which have been completed and over 10 are under way, according to officials.

The Commissioner said nearly 80% of the upgrading of the seven lakes in the city was over and the remaining works such as setting up a walking track and children’s play area would be done by March.

The work to execute the 30-km Non-Motorised Transport Corridor worth ₹7.48 crore on Cross Cut Road, Town Hall, Big Bazaar Street, and Raja Street was expedited recently and would be completed by the end of March or mid of April, he said. Works for the pedestrian plaza, proposed in 2016, had begun in last September by the Corporation with a German agency.

Recently, the media tower near the Thomas Park junction was also inspected for snags and lighting and a proposal to inaugurate the structure by this month had been put forth under the Mission, he added. The civic body roped in a German agency in 2019 to implement the project under the Smart City Mission.

Further, the bio-mining work started in February 2021 was also expected to be completed by June, the Commissioner stated. The ₹60.01-crore project was to process 9.4 lakh cubic metre of waste accumulated in the city’s dump yards through sieves to segregate the waste based on size.

An official in the Corporation said execution of several upcoming projects such as the Experience Centre and ‘Movie on water’ project at Valankulam would also be done by June.

