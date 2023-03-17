Smart City projects in Tiruppur to be completed by April-end: Mayor

March 17, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - COIMBATORE

Works to complete projects under the Smart City Mission - the six packages under riverfront development and four sewage treatment plants (STPs) - are going on despite a delay, according to Tiruppur Corporation officials.

“Apart from these, we are ahead of the Centre’s deadline, and all other Smart City projects will be executed by April-end,” said Mayor N. Dineshkumar. The Tiruppur Corporation had proposed 28 projects worth ₹965 crore under the Smart City Mission.

A technical assistant in the civic body said that the six packages including bund lining and laying baby channels along water bodies in Tiruppur North and South, along with the 6.9-km stretch beside River Noyyal were to be taken up soon. The tender worth roughly ₹155 crore were floated and were expected to be finalised soon.

“Meanwhile, the design for two STPs needs to be approved by higher officials after which the appropriate location will be fixed and construction will begin. Two other STPs will be coming up at Alangadu in Karuvampalayam and another near the electric crematorium in Tiruppur South Zone,” he said. Both these projects were taken up after the Central Government, in March 2022, sought new proposals to use pending funds.

The Smart Roads project worth ₹100.6 crore was almost over and only works on lighting and pavements in a few pockets were to be carried out, the official said.