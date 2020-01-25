Smart Cities projects: Erode Corpn. bags best performer award

Erode Smart City, a special purpose vehicle floated for the implementation of smart cities projects, has won the best performer award among Round- 4 cities in the country.

Erode Corporation was one among the nine cities in the country selected by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for implementing Smart Cities projects under Round- 4 in 2018-19. The Corporation is at present implementing projects worth ₹ 916.08 crore, including development of Perumpallam Canal, modernisation of Gani Market, dedicated water supply scheme, revamping of existing dumped garbage by bio-mining method, developing green space and establishing smart classrooms in schools. Of the 23 projects proposed, one has been completed and 14 projects are being executed at ₹ 658.68 crore.

Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC)- 2019 is held under various categories to select projects and ideas and recognise them based on innovation and impact. Erode Smart City has been selected under “City Award Category” and the award was presented during the first day plenary session of Third National Apex Conference of Smart City CEOs held at AU Convention Centre, Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, presented the award to Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan.