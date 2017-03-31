Smart cards to replace PDS cards in a phased manner

Out of the 1,16,200 smart cards being readied for the district, the administration has so far received 24,250 cards that will soon replace public distribution system (PDS) cards in a phased manner. The remaining cards are likely to reach the district by Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official said the smart cards will be distributed to PDS card holders, who will receive a one-time password (OTP) to their registered mobile phones. On receipt of the OTP, the smart card holders are required to take it to their PDS outlets within 7 days, where the card will be scanned using the OTP on the point-of sale (POS) machine and the smart card will be activated. The PDS card will be attested with a seal and thereafter, will cease to be of any use, the official said.

The district has a total of 4,54,259 ration cards. The project is being implemented in a phased manner. However, there are many below poverty line card holders with no mobile phones. It is unclear as to how the OTPs will be sent to them. According to the official, most of the card holders have mobile phones and others may have to buy a new phone.