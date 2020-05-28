Coimbatore

‘Smart bin’ unveiled in Tiruppur

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspecting the IoT-enabled smart bin at a private hospital in Tiruppur on Thursday.

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspecting the IoT-enabled smart bin at a private hospital in Tiruppur on Thursday.  

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan unveiled a garbage bin powered by Internet of Things (IoT) technology at a private hospital in Tiruppur on Thursday.

The IoT-enabled ‘smart bin’ was set up at the hospital on Cotton Mills Road by the Tiruppur Chapter of Young Indians (YI) , the youth wing of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with Tiruppur Corporation.

The bin has a camera and a sensor, Chetan Gandhi, Chair of Tiruppur Chapter of Young Indians (YI), said. This set-up will detect the amount of garbage and will alert the concerned person through a mobile application if the bin is full. The Corporation can save time by sending their workers only to those particular bins that are full for waste collection through the implementation of these smart bins, Mr. Gandhi said.

“We are initially planning to have this in 20 hospitals,” he said. Details regarding cost per unit and expansion of these bins across the city will be discussed in an upcoming meeting with the officials of Tiruppur Corporation, according to Mr. Gandhi.

N. Boopathy, City Health Officer, said that the project is only at an initial stage and that the bins are yet to be placed in the other hospitals. “After the trial run, perhaps we can expand this to commercial areas in the city,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:38:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/smart-bin-unveiled-in-tiruppur/article31698068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY