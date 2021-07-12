Small traders can register online for welfare board

The State government has eased norms for small traders to enrol with the traders welfare board, said P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration.

The Minister spoke to presspersons here on Monday after discussions with officials of the two departments and the traders. He said that for three months, the small traders could enrol with the Tamil Nadu Traders Welfare Board without payment of fee and they could join online. The enrolment facility was available online in Tamil too.

In the Registration Department, officers had started coming to office by 10 a.m. and the control room, which had three numbers, in Chennai received 100 to 150 complaints a day. The issues they brought to the notice of the officials were addressed in an hour. Some of the officers had been suspended or transferred based on complaints.

On bringing electricity and petroleum products under GST, the Minister said the Central government and the Chief Minister would discuss the issue and arrive at a decision.

The MSME sector had sought time for payment of taxes and this would be taken to the attention of the Chief Minister and the demand would be studied, he said.