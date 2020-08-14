Small temples reopen after nearly five months

Those in containment zones to remain closed to devotees

A few small temples in the Coimbatore Corporation limits reopened on Friday, after nearly five months of COVID-19 lockdown.

The District Administration gave clearance to 306 small temples, with annual income below ₹ 10,000, in Corporation limits on Thursday. However, temples in containment zones will remain closed to devotees, Collector K. Rajamani said.

Officials from the Revenue Department and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) departments will monitor the temples for adherence to standard operating procedures issued by the State government for COVID-19 prevention, he said.

Sources in the HR&CE Department said on Friday that a clear direction to reopen all temples could be expected only after Vinayaka Chathurthi on August 22. Many small temples are hesitant to reopen, as they tend to draw large crowds, sources said.

The State government permitted the reopening of small temples whose annual revenue falls below ₹10,000 from August 10. The government directed that temples in Municipal Corporations except Chennai Corporation must get the respective District Collectors’ permission to reopen.