Small temples reopen after nearly five months

A few small temples in the Coimbatore Corporation limits reopened on Friday, after nearly five months of COVID-19 lockdown.
The District Administration gave clearance to 306 small temples, with annual income below ₹ 10,000, in Corporation limits on Thursday. However, temples in containment zones will remain closed to devotees, Collector K. Rajamani said.
Officials from the Revenue Department and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) departments will monitor the temples for adherence to standard operating procedures issued by the State government for COVID-19 prevention, he said.
Sources in the HR&CE Department said on Friday that a clear direction to reopen all temples could be expected only after Vinayaka Chathurthi on August 22. Many small temples are hesitant to reopen, as they tend to draw large crowds, sources said.
The State government permitted the reopening of small temples whose annual revenue falls below ₹10,000 from August 10. The government directed that temples in Municipal Corporations except Chennai Corporation must get the respective District Collectors’ permission to reopen.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath