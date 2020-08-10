Small temples in Coimbatore await Collector’s nod to reopen

Temples in Salem reopen with all safety measures in place

Small temples in Coimbatore Corporation limits did not reopen on Monday as they are awaiting permission from the District Administration.

The State government permitted the reopening of small temples whose annual revenue is less than ₹ 10,000. These temples remained closed since March due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, the State government directed that temples in Municipal Corporations, except Chennai Corporation, must get permission from the respective District Collectors to reopen.

Sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department said that nearly 30 temples in Corporation limits have applied for reopening and were awaiting permission. These temples are likely to be reopened in the next few days, sources said. Temples such as Perur Patteeswarar Temple, whose annual revenue is more than ₹ 10,000, will continue to remain closed to devotees.

Salem

Following State government’s relaxations, religious places with annual revenue less than ₹10,000 started functioning in Salem from Monday. According to HR and CE officials, sanitisers and soaps were made available outside temples.

A. Natarajan, Joint Commissioner, Salem Division said, “all temples have been advised to follow physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Temples were advised to ensure hand sanitation facilities. Priests and devotees must compulsorily wear masks. “While abhishegams are not allowed as they consume a lot of time, other pujas can be done based on the availability of time. Priests have been advised to exercise physical distancing and devotees were told not to spend long time on the temple premises,” he said.

S.R. Anwar, Muthavali from Salem Jamia Masjid Trust Board, said that following government relaxations, 33 masjids would start functioning from Tuesday following all safety measures. He said the entire premises would be disinfected.