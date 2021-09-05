Small tea growers seek higher minimum price

Coimbatore

05 September 2021 23:32 IST

The small and tiny tea growers in the Nilgiris have appealed to the State government to take up modernisation of the Indco tea factories in a “transparent manner”.

J.B. Subramanian, president of the Small and Tiny Tea Growers’ Association, the Nilgiris, said in a press release that the State government recently allocated ₹68.57 crore to 16 Indco tea factories to be upgraded with modern machinery and infrastructure. There are 30,000 Indco sector small tea growers in the Nilgiris.

He claimed that in the first two auctions for the modernisation work, only one bidder turned up at both the auctions and two bidders were in the third auction which was cancelled. It is said that the entire work will be entrusted with one company. The government should instead look at have different persons to take up works in the 16 factories so that the growers and board members can monitor and ensure quality work.

Advertising

Advertising

“Such a huge work should not be allotted to a single individual / company,” he said.

Further, the main demand of the small and tiny tea growers is minimum fair price of ₹35 a kg of green tea leaves. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should give time for the association representatives to meet him and should listen to their grievances so that this issue is resolved, he said.