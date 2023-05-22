Small-scale textile mills in Tamil Nadu reduce production

May 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 1,500 small or medium-scale textile and open-end spinning mills in Tamil Nadu have decided to reduce production to 50 % of the capacity from Monday, said S. Jagadesh Chandran, secretary of the South India Spinners Association.

Mr. Chandran, along with president of Indian Spinning Mill Owners’ Association G. Subramaniam, president of Recycle Textile Federation Jayabal, and president of Open-End Spinning Mills Association G. Arulmozhi, told presspersons here that due to high bank interest costs and electricity charges, price of yarn produced in Tamil Nadu had increased by nearly ₹20 a kg in the last six months. “There is a lot of yarn and fabric that are imported from Bangladesh and this includes yarn produced in China,” claimed Mr. Subramaniam.

“We have tried our best to reduce production costs. But, a mill with 10,000 spindles incurs ₹10 lakh loss a month,” said Mr. Chandran. The situation has turned worse in the last six months. The imported yarn is cheaper than that produced in Tamil Nadu by ₹5 - ₹10 a kg, he added.

There are containers with imported yarn and fabric in Tiruppur and Somanur. The mills do not have much yarn stock because they are selling at a loss to meet the fixed costs, the mill owners said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the mills decided to scale down production to 50 % capacity and if the situation does not improve, there will be no option but to shut down production completely, they said.

“It is said that 10 containers of yarn are coming to Tamil Nadu every day from Punjab. We are not competitive in the domestic and export markets,” added Mr. Arulmozhi.

These MSME mills in Tamil Nadu, accounting fo 1.6 crore spindles and 10 lakh rotors, produce yarn worth ₹145 crore a day and give direct employment to almost five lakh workers.

The Central government should take measures to reduce interest rates to the previous level of 7.75 %, give one year moratorium for those who had benefitted from the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, check import of yarn and fabrics, and support exports. The State government should collect maximum demand charges only for the electricity consumed, should not increase the tariff again this year, and give 15 % capital subsidy for MSME mill that want to invest in renewable energy, they demanded.