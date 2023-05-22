HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Small-scale textile mills in Tamil Nadu reduce production

May 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,500 small or medium-scale textile and open-end spinning mills in Tamil Nadu have decided to reduce production to 50 % of the capacity from Monday, said S. Jagadesh Chandran, secretary of the South India Spinners Association.

Mr. Chandran, along with president of Indian Spinning Mill Owners’ Association G. Subramaniam, president of Recycle Textile Federation Jayabal, and president of Open-End Spinning Mills Association G. Arulmozhi, told presspersons here that due to high bank interest costs and electricity charges, price of yarn produced in Tamil Nadu had increased by nearly ₹20 a kg in the last six months. “There is a lot of yarn and fabric that are imported from Bangladesh and this includes yarn produced in China,” claimed Mr. Subramaniam.

“We have tried our best to reduce production costs. But, a mill with 10,000 spindles incurs ₹10 lakh loss a month,” said Mr. Chandran. The situation has turned worse in the last six months. The imported yarn is cheaper than that produced in Tamil Nadu by ₹5 - ₹10 a kg, he added.

There are containers with imported yarn and fabric in Tiruppur and Somanur. The mills do not have much yarn stock because they are selling at a loss to meet the fixed costs, the mill owners said.

Hence, the mills decided to scale down production to 50 % capacity and if the situation does not improve, there will be no option but to shut down production completely, they said.

“It is said that 10 containers of yarn are coming to Tamil Nadu every day from Punjab. We are not competitive in the domestic and export markets,” added Mr. Arulmozhi.

These MSME mills in Tamil Nadu, accounting fo 1.6 crore spindles and 10 lakh rotors, produce yarn worth ₹145 crore a day and give direct employment to almost five lakh workers.

The Central government should take measures to reduce interest rates to the previous level of 7.75 %, give one year moratorium for those who had benefitted from the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, check import of yarn and fabrics, and support exports. The State government should collect maximum demand charges only for the electricity consumed, should not increase the tariff again this year, and give 15 % capital subsidy for MSME mill that want to invest in renewable energy, they demanded.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / textile and clothing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.