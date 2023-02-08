Small Savings Scheme customers in Erode asked to update mobile number

February 08, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Department of Posts has asked small savings scheme customers to update their mobile number with their respective postal account before March 31.

A press release from G. Karunakar Babu, Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division, said the Department was playing a major role in encouraging small savings among the general public across the country. Many progressive steps like core banking solutions, ATM card, internet banking were being initiated by the department. To get the complete benefits of the schemes, one has to register their mobile number with their post office accounts. Recently, the Postal Directorate has requested depositors or investors to register their mobile numbers with postal accounts.

Customers will be getting notifications about the transactions made in their account if their mobile numbers are registered. Also, it will avoid fraudulent transactions in the accounts. Hence, all the customers are requested to visit their post office and register or update their mobile number with their accounts.

For details, contact 0424-2258066, the release said.