HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Small Savings Scheme customers in Erode asked to update mobile number

February 08, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts has asked small savings scheme customers to update their mobile number with their respective postal account before March 31.

A press release from G. Karunakar Babu, Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division, said the Department was playing a major role in encouraging small savings among the general public across the country. Many progressive steps like core banking solutions, ATM card, internet banking were being initiated by the department. To get the complete benefits of the schemes, one has to register their mobile number with their post office accounts. Recently, the Postal Directorate has requested depositors or investors to register their mobile numbers with postal accounts.

Customers will be getting notifications about the transactions made in their account if their mobile numbers are registered. Also, it will avoid fraudulent transactions in the accounts. Hence, all the customers are requested to visit their post office and register or update their mobile number with their accounts.

For details, contact 0424-2258066, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.