Small industries seek export terminal in Erode

The Erode District Small Scale Industries Association (EEDISSIA) has urged the Central government to establish an export terminal either on Sipcot premises at Perundurai or in a nearby area, for the benefit of the industries in the district.

In a resolution passed at its 38th general body meeting, the association urged the government to encourage exports from the district by establishing the terminal. The association also wanted the government to establish food processing units in the district and a research institute.

Other resolutions called for simplifying the steps for refund of GST, reducing GST for cloth bags to 5%, and ensuring banks did declare holidays for more than two days a week. The association also called for resolving practical difficulties in ESI and PF laws and simplifying the procedures.

The meeting also elected the following persons as its office-bearers: P. Thirumoorthy (president), V.T. Sridhar (vice-president), R. Ram Prakash (secretary) and S. Palanivel (treasurer).

The association wanted the District Collector to hold grievances redress meetings with industrialists and entrepreneurs once in two months.

