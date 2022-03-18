Small industries in Salem welcome budget announcements

SALEM

The Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries Association welcomed the announcements made in the State Budget. However, they felt disappointed about lack of announcements regarding defence corridor.

K. Mariappan, president of the association, welcomed announcements regarding setting up of public infrastructure for export organisation. They welcomed setting up of new industrial parks at Coimbatore ,Perambalur, Madurai ,Vellore and Thiruvallur districts. The association also welcomed setting up of regional startup hubs in Erode, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

The association felt disappointed about lack of announcements about the promotion of defence hubs in Chennai, Salem, Hosur and Trichy. Mr. Mariappan said that it is a shock to various SMEs, who are planning to expand exclusively for production of defence products.