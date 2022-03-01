Small Industries’ Association demands measures to control raw material prices

The Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association has demanded the Union Finance Minister to take measures to control prices of raw materials at least for a period of six months.

The Association during a recent post-budget meeting with the Minister requested the Central government to take measures to control prices of raw materials. The association complained that despite repeated representations, prices of steel, aluminium alloy, copper, pig iron, stainless steel, kraft paper, engineering plastics and other materials were not controlled. The organisation demanded that the Government should take initiatives to control raw materials prices for at least six months. All the steel sector units should compulsorily supply at least 40% of their production to Indian MSMEs and import duty should be exempted on steel for the consumption of MSMEs.

The organisation also demanded that funds must be allowed for four other hubs, besides Coimbatore, in defence corridor in Tamil Nadu. The association demanded necessary measures to sanction required funds to establish Centres of Excellency for defence products in Salem, Trichy, Hosur and Chennai. The association also sought setting up of funds for reviving sick MSMEs. They also demanded an exit policy for SMEs.