Small foundries call off strike

Small foundries in Coimbatore, numbering nearly 400, that were on indefinite strike since December 16 will resume operations on Monday (December 21).

According to a press release from the Coimbatore Tiny and Small Foundry Owners’ Association, it was decided to call off the strike temporarily as the manufacturing industries that are dependent on foundries - pumpset, textile, wet grinder units - were all affected without casting supply from the foundries. The workers who were hit during the lockdown will go jobless if the foundries did not operate. And, most of the customers of the foundries have agreed to pay higher prices for the castings. Hence, it was decided to temporarily call off the strike.

The units had gone on indefinite strike protesting against the steep hike in prices of raw materials consumed by the foundries, said the Association president A. Shivashanmughakumar in the press release.