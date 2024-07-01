GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Small commercial buildings exempted from completion certificate

Published - July 01, 2024 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has exempted small commercial buildings from getting completion certificate to get electricity connection.

In a notification dated June 28, the Department said commercial buildings of built up area upto 300 sq. metres, not exceeding 14 metres in height will be exempted from getting the mandatory building completion certificate to get electricity connection.

This relaxation is already available for residential buildings that have eight dwelling units or 750 sq.metres.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said this will mean commercial buildings with almost 3,000 sq.ft get this exemption, irrespective of the number of outlets in a building. There is no definition for the term “commercial”. “I was asking for exemption so that petty shops benefit. However, the relaxation given is for a large area and can even mean a commercial complex. It is against the court order. We welcome it if it is for very small buildings,” he said.

This order should clearly mention that the exemption is for small retail buildings. It has opened up a lot of confusions, he said.

