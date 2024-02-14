Sluice gates of Paambaru dam in Krishnagiri opened for irrigation

February 14, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The sluice gates of Paambaru dam were opened for irrigation by Collector K.M. Sarayu in Uthangarai on Wednesday. The water will be released for a period of 120 days to irrigate a cumulative area of 4,000 acres of land in over 16 villages in both Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

Water will be released from Paambaru reservoir, with a height of 19.68 ft and a capacity of 280 cubic ft, through the branch canal and the main canal.

The water will irrigate 12 villages in Uthangarai block and 16 villages in Dharmapuri block.

In Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, an estimated 2,501 acres in the villages of Mittapalli, Opgavalasai, Petharajanpatty, Mundrampatty, Kottukarampatty, Kariaperumalvalasai, Puliampatty, Ettipatty, Pavakkal, Nallampatty, Nadupatty, and Kuppanatham will be irrigated. In Dharmapuri, an estimated 1,499 acres in four villages of Harur block including Ammapettai, Vedakattamaduvu, Melsengalpadi, and Andiyur will be irrigated.

The Collector has urged farmers to use the water judiciously and cooperate with the Public Works Department.

