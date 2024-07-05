ADVERTISEMENT

Sluice gates of KRP dam opened for irrigation

Published - July 05, 2024 07:17 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.M. Sarayu releasing water from KRP dam in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

The sluice gates of KRP dam were opened for irrigation here on Friday.

The sluice gates of left canal and the right canal of the reservoir were opened to irrigate over 9,012 acres spread across 16 villages. The decision on quantum of water to be released will be taken after taking into account the existing water level in the reservoir, the expected inflow into the reservoir and the anticipated precipitation levels.

The water being released entails 75 cusecs from the right canal and 76 cusecs from the left canal accounting for a total water release of 151 cusecs.

The water released will irrigate 16 villages in Krishnagiri block including Periyamuthur, Sundekuppam, Thimmapuram, Souttahalli, Thallihalli, Kalvehalli, Kundapatty, Mittahalli, Errahalli, Penneswaramadam, Kaveripattinam, Balekuli, Marisettihalli, Nagohanahalli, Janaparahalli, and Payyur.

The dam waters will irrigate a total of 9,012 acres for a period of 130 days starting from July 5 to November 11.

As of date, the water level in the reservoir was 1348.09 cusecs (49.10 ft) and the inflow into the reservoir was 303 cusecs and outflow was 12 cusecs.

Earlier, the reservoir’s sluice gates were opened by Collector K.M. Sarayu.

