Sluice gates of Barur lake opened for irrigation

December 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Collector K.M.Sarayu opened the sluice gates of Barur Big lake for irrigation ahead of the second cropping season here on Friday. The waters will now irrigate over 2,397.42 acres spread over 7 villages here in Pochampalli.

The waters are being released from the East and West canals of the lake starting from December 22 up to April 24 for a period of 124 days. The irrigation cycle envisions a total of 70 cb. ft of water released through 125 days. This entails 50 cb. ft of water released through the East Main canal and 20 cb. ft of water released through the West Main canal. The waters will be released for the first five days for nursery plantations, followed by release of waters through turn system

The waters released from the lake will irrigate the villages of Barur, Arasampatty, Kottapatty, Keezhkuppam, Jingalkathirampatty, and Thathampatty.

The waters released through the East Main Canal will irrigate 1583.75 acres and the water released through the West Main canal will irrigate 813.67 acres. The waters will be released through the turn system, alternating between 3 days of water release, and 4 days of closed shutters through the 125 day cycle.

Opening the shutter gates to the lake, Collector Sarayu advised farmers to use the water judiciously and cooperate with the public works department. The lake will be closed on the said date without any extended water release, according to the administration.