Sluice gates of Barur lake in Krishnagiri opened for irrigation

The water release will continue for until November 12, when the gates will be shuttered

Published - July 01, 2024 04:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

P.V. Srividya

The sluice gates of the Barur lake were opened up for the first cropping season in Pochampalli block, Krishnagiri district, by Collector K.M. Sarayu on Monday, July 1, 2024.

The water is released through the sluice gates of the two main canal sluice gates after taking into account the lake’s storage level, the inflow into the lake and the anticipated precipitation levels.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD), 50 cusecs of water are being released through the East Main Canal and 20 cusecs of water through the West Main Canal, resulting in a total water release of 70 cusecs of water for 5 consecutive days to enable the planting of nurseries. Thereafter, water will be released for three days and closed for four days, on turn a system, and this system will continue for 135 days.

The waters released will irrigate a total of 2,397.42 acres, which will include 1,583.75 acres irrigated by the waters released through the East Main Canal and 813.67 acres irrigated through the waters released through the West Main Canal.

The Barur lake waters will irrigate seven villages including Barur, Arasampatty, Pendarahalli, Kottapatti, Keezhkuppam, Jingalkathirampatty, and Thathampatty.

The water release will continue for until November 12, when the gates will be shuttered.

