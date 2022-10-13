Slowdown likely to impact bonus disbursements in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 13, 2022 18:25 IST

Slowdown across sectors here will have an impact on bonus disbursements as industries are expected to pay bonus only closer to Deepavali festival this year.

CITU district secretary S. Perumal said bonus talks were on in the engineering sector. “Wherever trade unions are present, we are trying to get the workers at least last year’s level of bonus. But, there are lakhs of workers who are not with the unions. These workers are likely to get lesser bonus,” he said. The unit managements were saying that operations had taken a hit because of high raw material prices and GST rates, he said.

The micro units, mainly those in the engineering sector in Coimbatore, were expected to pay one or 1.5 month salary to the workers as bonus. “Even to pay this amount, the entrepreneurs will have to borrow money,” said C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore Tirupur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association. According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, the focus of the units is to retain workers and yet pay the bonus within the financial resources available for each unit.

This year was tough for the job working units because of slowdown in all sectors, he said.

Support our reporting.
The textile mills were expected to pay the bonus of last year or 1 % or so above it. “We have given the demands to the mills. The units are likely to agree for bonus either at last year level or 1 % more,” said former MLA M. Arumugham of AITUC. Textile mill management sources said disbursements were yet to start this year. But, there would not be any issue and the payments would be made by the mills.

At Tiruppur, the South India Hosiery Manufacturers’ Association (SIHMA) has asked its members, who cater to the domestic market, to disburse bonus well in advance. Bonus talks will be held by units individually with the respective unions for a smooth settlement.

