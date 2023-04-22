Slow progress in RLDA scheme for redevelopment of Coimbatore Junction causes disappointment

April 22, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Proponents of rail infrastructure development here have expressed disappointment over Coimbatore Railway Junction not getting due attention for railway station redevelopment programme under the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) scheme.

While Coimbatore Railway Junction is in the ‘listed’ category, huge budgetary allocations have been made under the scheme for several other major railway stations : Chennai Egmore - ₹ 842 crore, Tambaram - ₹ 600 crore, Madurai - ₹ 413 crore, Katpadi - ₹ 461 crore, Rameswaram - ₹ 113 crore, and Kanniyakumari - ₹ 67 crore. Detailed project reports have been prepared for Kumbakonam and Chennai Central Stations, and a consultant has been appointed for Avadi station.

At least ₹ 800 crore worth of project should be carried out at the Coimbatore Junction. The existing coach maintenance centre should be shifted to Podanur or Peelamedu station, and more platforms should be constructed at that location. A terminal building should also be constructed on the north side of the Coimbatore railway station, Jayaraj, DRUCC Member, Salem Division, said.

“It is disheartening to note that even after one year of listing Coimbatore Junction in the station redevelopment programme by RLDA, there has been very little progress,” former DRUCC Member and Director of Kongu Global Forum J. Sathish said.

Amrit Bharat Scheme

As for the works to be carried out under Amrit Bharat Scheme in Salem Railway Division, tender has been floated for all the selected 15 stations: Tiruppur and Tirupattur - ₹ 18.84 crore, Coimbatore and Podanur - ₹ 13.49 crore, Erode - ₹ 11.98 crore, Salem - ₹ 9.42 crore, Morappur and Samalapatti - ₹ 8.84 crore, Bommidi and Chinna Salem - ₹ 6.49 crore, Karur - ₹ 5.63 crore, Mettupalayam - ₹5.41 crore, Udhagamandalam - ₹5.22 crore, Coonoor - ₹ 4.96 crore and Namakkal - ₹ 4.93 crore.

The allocations will be utilised for improving amenities such as better station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, and landscaping.