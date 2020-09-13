Slow pace of subway work irks residents

Slow pace of work to construct a Limited Use Subway (LUS) at Vendipalayam has caused inconvenience to the local people, who wanted the work to be expedited and opened it for public use.
As part of eliminating unmanned and manned level crossings in the Salem Railway Division, Construction Organisation of the Southern Railway began works in October last year to construct a subway at Vendipalayam at the Chennai – Erode section. Pre-cast concrete slabs were placed under the tracks and approach roads were laid on both the sides of the subway. Currently, work is on to concrete floor the subway while retaining walls are yet to be constructed.
Residents said that the road was closed a year ago and they had to take an additional five km to reach Karur Bypass Road to proceed towards the town. “Less than 10 persons are working on the project after works resumed recently”, said a resident who wanted more workforce to be deployed to expedite the works. Since two buses that were earlier operated through Vendipalayam to reach the city were diverted, most of them had to depend on two-wheelers and other vehicles to reach their workplace.
Residents said that when their earnings had dropped, they were forced to spend more towards fuel cost everyday and wanted expediting the work. “Work is being carried out at a slow pace and it will take another six months for completion”, said another resident who wanted the railways to speed up the work.
