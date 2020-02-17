Slow pace of subway work at Vendipalayam irks residents

Inordinate delay in completion of work on limited use subway at Vendipalayam has irked the people. They want the work completed at the earliest.

Work on constructing the subway to replace the manned level crossing at the Chennai – Erode section began in October last at ₹ 2.5 crore.

The road was closed and the residents had to take an additional five km to reach Karur Bypass Road to proceed towards the town. The slow pace of work caused inconvenience to the residents. After their protest, the railways created a temporary way that provided the much needed relief to the people.

At present, no work is carried out and this has caused hardship to the residents. Murugan, a resident, said that students, workers and the public were affected due to the slow pace of work. The Salem Railway Division should focus on expediting the work. He said that since buses were not operated on the stretch, students and workers faced much trouble.

Another resident, Kavitha, said that most of the residents were daily earners and spending more on transportation was affecting them. She urged the railways to complete the work soon and open the subway for public use.