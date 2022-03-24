Slow pace of road work irks motorists, traders in Erode

Traders on Cauvery Road in Erode say that their businesses were affected due to dust that emanate from the road. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

March 24, 2022 17:52 IST

The inordinate delay in completing the underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) works on Cauvery Road in the city has caused inconvenience to motorists and traders who urge the State Highways Department to complete the works at the earliest.

The road connects the city with Pallipalayam in Namakkal district and buses from Salem, Rasipuram and Namakkal, and two-wheelers and four-wheelers use the stretch frequently. Also, educational institutions, commercial establishments, fish market and turmeric marketing society are located on both sides of the road. The Corporation is implementing the UGSS work on Cauvery Road from July, 2021. While most of the works were completed, the road that was dug at many junctions are yet to be closed and barricades were placed to warn motorists.

While motorists and pedestrians continue to face hardship due to the poor condition of the road that result in frequent traffic congestion, traders in the area said that their businesses were affected as dust kept emanating from the road throughout the day. Traders complain that the work is carried out at a snail’s pace by the contractor and urge authorities concerned to expedite works and re-lay the road at the earliest.