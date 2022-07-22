Sloth bears relocated to MTR

Two sloth bears that were captured from Kattabettu near Kotagiri town were relocated to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Friday.

In a statement, the Forest Department said two sloth bears had been straying into human settlements around Kattabettu for the last few weeks due to improper disposal of waste by local residents. The animals were looking for food within the town, which led to concerns about them having negative interactions with humans.

A cage was laid with bait a few days ago and on Friday, the two bears were captured. The animals are believed to be around one-year-old. They were brought to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and were released into the wild.