Sloth bears attack estate worker near Valparai

COIMBATORE

16 August 2021 22:28 IST

A 56-year-old man from Valparai was injured in an attack by two sloth bears on Monday.

C. Shekar, a resident of Kavarkal near Valaparai, was mauled by two sloth bears.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the Forest Department, Mr. Shekar went to field number seven of a private tea estate in the morning for work and he had a close encounter with the sloth bears.

The bears mauled the man before other workers could scare them and rescue him. He was taken to the Waterfall estate hospital where he was given first aid.

He was later shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, for advanced care.