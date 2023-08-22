ADVERTISEMENT

Sloth bear trapped in the Nilgiris, relocated

August 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The sloth bear that was captured at kakachi near Udhagamandalam and in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A sloth bear that was entering human settlements in Kudha in the Nilgiris was captured and relocated by the Forest Department on Tuesday.

In a statement, the district administration and Forest Department said the sloth bear had been straying into human settlements in Kakkachi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Kendhala and MGR Nagar.

As the local residents petitioned the Collector and Forest Department to capture and relocate the animal, a cage was placed. The Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team was also pressed into service to monitor the animal.

Around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the animal was trapped in the cage, following which forest staff translocated the sloth bear to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, where it was released in good health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the health of the animal was monitored and checked for injuries prior to its release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris / wildlife

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US