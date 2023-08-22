HamberMenu
Sloth bear trapped in the Nilgiris, relocated

August 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The sloth bear that was captured at kakachi near Udhagamandalam and in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The sloth bear that was captured at kakachi near Udhagamandalam and in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A sloth bear that was entering human settlements in Kudha in the Nilgiris was captured and relocated by the Forest Department on Tuesday.

In a statement, the district administration and Forest Department said the sloth bear had been straying into human settlements in Kakkachi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Kendhala and MGR Nagar.

As the local residents petitioned the Collector and Forest Department to capture and relocate the animal, a cage was placed. The Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team was also pressed into service to monitor the animal.

Around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the animal was trapped in the cage, following which forest staff translocated the sloth bear to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, where it was released in good health.

Officials said the health of the animal was monitored and checked for injuries prior to its release.

