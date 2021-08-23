Coimbatore

Sloth bear rescued from tree top in Valparai

The Forest Department on Monday rescued a sloth bear that was stuck at the top of a silver oak tree in a private estate at Valparai in Coimbatore district.

The tree was nearly 20 feet tall . However, the bear's left forelimb was stuck between two branches.

Based on an information, a team led by Valparai Forest Range Officer K. Jayachandran visited the spot and cut the tree. After carefully bringing the top part of the tree to the ground level, they observed that the sloth bear did not run away as its limb was still stuck. Following this, the officials tranquillised the bear, lifted its left forelimb from the branches and transferred it to a cage. It was brought to the Anti-Depredation Squad Rescue Centre in Rotti Kadai for treatment, according to the officials.


