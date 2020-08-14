Coimbatore

Sloth bear gets stuck under boulder, dies

Veterinarians from the Animal Husbandry department and Forest department staff trying to rescue a sloth bear at Kappatty Village near Kotagiri on Friday.

Veterinarians from the Animal Husbandry department and Forest department staff trying to rescue a sloth bear at Kappatty Village near Kotagiri on Friday.  

A male sloth bear died after getting stuck under a boulder at Kappatty village in Kattabettu Forest Range on Friday.

Forest department officials said the sloth bear got one of its paws trapped under a boulder. It is believed that the boulder had rolled onto the animal when it was digging for food under the rock.

District Forest Officer D. Guruswamy, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Nilgiris division, K. Saravanakumar and other forest staff rushed to the spot to rescue the animal. They decided to tranquillize the animal before trying to extricate it from the rock. However, soon after it was tranquillized, the animal died. Officials said the animal was under stress and it could have contributed to the death. The carcass was destroyed after autopsy.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 11:42:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/sloth-bear-gets-stuck-under-boulder-dies/article32359561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story