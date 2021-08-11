Sloth bear electrocuted after getting trapped in fence in MTR buffer zone

Udhagamandalam

11 August 2021 00:26 IST

A male sloth bear was electrocuted after getting trapped in a wire fence at Vazhaithottam in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday morning.

The animal, believed to be around eight years old, was found dead on Tuesday morning.

Informed of the incident, Forest Department officials arrived at the scene and took the owner of the property, Ramasamy (86), in for questioning.

A postmortem was conducted on the carcass by veterinarians.

L.C.S. Srikanth, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said that local residents had seen the bear in the area on many occasions.

He said the owner of the property had followed proper procedures by using an energiser to power the fence to protect his property. However, the sloth bear got trapped in the fence and could not extract itself from it, leading to its slow, painful death.

Officials said that the energiser supplied power to the fence in small bursts and was used to discourage wildlife from entering the property.

However, on this occasion, the animal got stuck in the fence and died due to exposure to continuous electric shocks.

Case registered

A case was registered against the owner of the property under the Wildlife Protection Act. However, he was not arrested considering his age, and other circumstances.

Mr. Srikanth told The Hindu that in the future, the Forest Department would insist with all land owners in the area to power their fences using energisers powered by batteries.

“We will also look for alternatives to electric fences,” said Mr. Srikanth.

Elephant dies

In another incident in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve buffer zone, a young female elephant was found dead in the Nilgiris Eastern Slopes Range in Thengumarahada.

As there was not enough time to conduct a postmortem on Tuesday, physical evidence was gathered from the area where the carcass was found.

Officials said the elephant was suspected to have died of anthrax.

“There are Standard Operating Procedures issued to deal with this type of death. Hence, all arrangements are made for the disposal of the carcass based on established protocols,” said K.K. Kaushal, Field Director of MTR.