Sloth bear attacks 64-year-old man near Valparai

June 15, 2022 13:09 IST

Victim’s left hand was injured in the attack

A 64-year-old man was injured in the attack of a sloth bear in a tea estate near Valparai in Coimbatore district early on Wednesday morning.

The injured has been identified as K. Xavier.

According to Forest Department officials, the incident occurred at 12.45 a.m. and the animal mauled him.

Mr. Xavier, whose left hand was injured in the attack, was rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai, where first aid was given. He was shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, later.

Officials said the estate where the attack took place falls within the limits of Valparai forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Valparai forest range officer G. Venkatesh visited the injured man at the hospital and handed over ₹5,000 based on instructions from the Field Director and Deputy Director of ATR.

Field staff from Valparai forest range visited the estate and some of them were deployed in the area to monitor the movement of the bear.