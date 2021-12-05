Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

05 December 2021 00:01 IST

A total of 130 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, registering an increase from Friday’s 127 cases. The district had 121 cases on Thursday.

The Health Department reported one new death in the district, which took the toll to 2,471. As many as 113 persons recovered on Saturday and the district had 1,284 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 50 new cases on Saturday. The district had 605 active cases and 49 persons recovered.

Advertising

Advertising