Slight drop in onion prices in Salem

The prices of onion have slightly dropped in Salem on Monday compared to the prices on Sunday.

Restaurateur observed that many would have to shut shops if the high rates continued.

According to sources, the rates are reduced by ₹10 to ₹30 for different varieties of onions here.

The rates of first quality onions, which were between ₹90-₹140 per kg, have come down to ₹60-₹120. Similarly, price of shallots, which was sold for ₹90-₹100 per kg, has reduced to ₹80-₹90 on Monday.

Traders here are hopeful that with increase in import of onions from other States, the rates will reduce and there will be an improvement in sales. At present, food businesses are shying away from buying onions and garlic.

P.L.Palanisamy, secretary of Salem District Hotel Owners Association, said, “the current high prices are severely affecting restaurant business here.

Many of the small eateries are on the verge of shutting down business due to high prices of onion and garlic. The prices of grocery items have also gone up. If this continues, we will not be able to run business. We hope that the prices will come down in the coming days.”

Erode

The price of onion that touched ₹ 200 a kg at the Erode wholesale market a few days ago dropped by ₹ 30 a kg on Monday. Traders at the Nethaji Daily Market here said that due to drop in demand for onion, the wholesale price of onion was ₹ 140 - ₹ 170 and of shallots ₹ 90 to ₹ 120 a kg.