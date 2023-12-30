GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Slick-covered spot-billed pelican lands at Nanjarayan Tank Bird Sanctuary

December 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
A spot-billed pelican with slick from the Ennore CPCL oil spill was spotted at the Nanjarayan Tank Bird Sanctuary in Tiruppur on Saturday.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A spot-billed pelican covered in slick from the Ennore CPCL oil spill was spotted at Nanjarayan Tank Bird Sanctuary in Tiruppur district by volunteers of Nature Society of Tiruppur on Saturday.

Since the bird must have covered at least 400 km by flight, it has to be assumed that the slick has not affected its mobility. But, it remains to be seen whether the slick will be washed away in the fresh water in the tank, said president of the Society K. Ravindran.

“We are awaiting guidance from the Forest Department in case any intervention is possible for rescue and treatment,” Mr. Ravindran said.

