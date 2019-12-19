Slew of protests against CAA in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Coimbatore city witnessed a slew of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Wednesday, mostly involving students.

As many as 17 students, including six girls, of Bharathiar University were removed and detained when they attempted to block the convoy of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday morning.

A section of students of PSG College of Arts and Science on Avinashi Road boycotted classes and staged a sit-in inside the campus. They also raised slogans against the CAA.

A group of students from the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, also staged a protest in front of the campus opposing CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A few advocates staged a demonstration outside the Combined Court Complex and demanded immediate withdrawal of the Act.

Coimbatore city police on Wednesday posted policemen at VOC Grounds to avoid protesters assembling in large numbers. VOC Grounds was one of the largest venues of jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu in 2017.

Welfare Party of India staged a road block agitation at Athupalam here in the evening.

TNTJ stages demonstration

Nearly 500 members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) staged a demonstration in front of the Corporation office in Tiruppur opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday.

TNTJ leader M.S. Sulaiman told mediapersons that the AIADMK government in the State and the BJP government at the Centre would lose in the upcoming elections because of the Act. “The State government should have supported the Muslims and Indian democracy at this juncture,” he said. As the protest was staged with prior permission, no protester was removed, police said.