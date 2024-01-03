GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Slew of projects inaugurated in Coimbatore Govt. schools

January 03, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan on Wednesday inaugurated a slew of education-related projects at various government schools.

The projects encompass a playground with a budget of ₹15 lakh, construction of a new anganwadi centre for ₹20 lakh in Ichipatti Colony, a library built at ₹15 lakh within a school in Vadavalli and the establishment of a stage at Ranganathapuram Government School, funded at ₹21 lakh.

Additionally, a public distribution system (PDS) outlet, built at a cost of ₹21 lakh, was inaugurated in Ananda Nagar in P. N. Pudur.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran were present at the events.

Further, a budget of ₹73.60 lakh has been allotted for the construction of various facilities in Singanallur, the MP said.

In another function, Mr. Pati launched a new Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) laboratory at a government school in Arasur. Built by the G.D. Naidu Foundation at a cost of ₹20 lakh, the lab houses 11 computers, a 65-inch television, a 3D printer and an electronic component kit, including tools.

Coimbatore / education / welfare / public works & infrastructure / social infrastructure

