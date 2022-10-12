Sleepless nights for farmers as incidents of crop raiding escalate during elephant migration season in Coimbatore

A banana plantation damaged by wild elephants at Naickenpalayam in Coimbatore district in the early hours of October 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the commencement of the annual migration season of elephants, farmers who have cultivations near forest boundaries are having sleepless nights.

According to the Forest Department, 146 incidents of elephants straying from forests were reported from October 1 to 11 in the Coimbatore Forest Division as against 90 incidents reported from September 1 to 11.

Almost all the seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore Forest Division were reporting incidents of elephants entering farmlands in search of food and water. Some of the pachyderms have also damaged ration shops and houses for easy food.

Of the 146 incidents of elephants entering human habitations reported this month, Periyanaickenpalayam forest range topped the list with 41 incidents, followed by Sirumugai (30), Mettupalayam (23), Boluvampatti (20), Coimbatore (17), Karamadai (10) and Madukkarai (5).

Forest officials said that Coimbatore Forest Division is located in the centre of the migration path between the Brahmagiri – Nilgiris – Eastern Ghats elephant population range and the Nilambur - Silent Valley – Coimbatore population range, making farmlands abutting forests more vulnerable to negative interactions involving humans and elephants.

“We hear that nearly 50 elephants are on the move along the forest fringes in the Thadagam valley. They stray into farms every night. Apart from the damages caused to crops, for which we do not get adequate compensation, they pose threat to human lives,” said Mahalakshmi Manoharan from Kalaiyanur, State women’s wing head of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, a non-partisan association of farmers.

According to her, the cost of raising a banana tree ranged from ₹150 to ₹170 as against the compensation of ₹75 to ₹100 given by the Forest Department. “The compensation for other crops including coconut trees is also much lower than the actual expense we spend to raise them. A farmer gets a maximum of ₹25,000 for crop damage in normal cases a year even if the value of crops damaged is much higher,” alleged Ms. Manoharan.

P. Kandasamy, State general secretary of the association, said that the government should take equal efforts to protect the lives and properties of farmers as it takes to protect the wildlife. “A meeting of all the stakeholders including farmers, Forest and Revenue Department officials and biologists should be convened to chalk out solutions to solve the human-wildlife conflict situation,” he said.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that 12 team of border night patrol teams (BNPT) are deployed to drive out wild elephants at night in Coimbatore Forest Division.

The teams are immediately responding to alerts given by farmers and they are also members of the WhatsApp group ‘Thadam’ where information related to elephant movement are posted by stakeholders, he said.