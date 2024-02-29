Skill training through Naan Mudhalvan scheme has ensured jobs for first-generation graduates, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

February 29, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Naan Mudhalvan scheme has ensured that jobs are assured for students trained in right kind of skill sets, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Handing over appointment letters to 1,725 students who had benefitted from the scheme, the Minister said the scheme had ensured placement for 1.9 lakh students last year. Of them, 98% of students were first- generation graduates, he said.

The Naan Mudhalvan scheme initiated for engineering students was later expanded to cover those in Arts and Science colleges, polytechnic colleges and industrial training institutes, he said. As many as 28 lakh students received skill training under the scheme in 2022, and it also prepared students for entrepreneurship and Central government jobs, he said.

A successful student, Revathi, belonging to an economically backward family in Velachery, Chennai, recounted how the scheme enabled her to study Business Analytics while pursuing B.Com and secure placement in a company.

Mr. Udhayanidhi, who launched the Naan Mudhalvan Mentorship Portal for the current academic year, also handed over education loans to the tune of ₹5.12 crore to 178 college students. The education loans ranged from ₹2 lakh to ₹20 lakh each.

The event also marked the start of special training for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps, and provision of benefits under Kalaignar Urimai Thogai scheme for 622 girls living in the camps. School students were guided to pursue higher education in tune with their aptitude under the Kalloori Kanavu Thittam 2024. The Minister later handed over electric wheelchairs to 20 differently abled persons and all-wheel drive scooters to 61 differently abled persons.

