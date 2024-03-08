Skill training launched for textile workers in Tamil Nadu

March 08, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) and the Department of Textiles have launched skill development training at KG Denim in Coimbatore as a part of a scheme to train totally 8,950 workers across the State for textile and apparel jobs.

A press release from the Department of Textiles said the government plans to train 8,950 people in spinning, weaving, garmenting, and technical textiles under the “Training of Workmen” scheme and through SITRA. The workers will be paid transport charges by the TNSDC and a stipend of ₹1000 for the training period.

The workers will be trained in different trades, including spinning mill operation, powerloom weaving, fitters, shuttleless weaving, sewing machine operation, and computer aided textile designing.

The wages of the trained workers is expected to increase to ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 a month and 75% to 80% of the trainees will be placed in the textile and garment units for jobs.

The SITRA has signed MoUs and submitted proposals from 10 textile mills for the scheme. The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has approved five centres, including KG Denim and Dyers Association of Tiruppur.

At KG Denim, where the training was launched on Friday, 10 people, including four women, will be trained for 340 hours in airjet loom weaving.