Skill training in apparel sector

COIMBATORE

04 October 2020 23:17 IST

The Apparel Training and Design Centre (ATDC), the training wing of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), has tied up with 77 apparel making units in Tiruppur and Chennai clusters for a World Bank-funded skill training project.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Centre and the Council, said in a press release that the AEPC had applied for Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement project that would offer classroom training for three months to 240 apprentices in five courses. This would be followed by on-the-job training for a year. Each apprentice would earn ₹ 4,500 to ₹ 9,000 a month as stipend during the 12-month training. There was an opportunity for the trainees to get jobs at the respective units.

The ATDC also planned to establish industry apprenticeship initiative cell and expand the work of training of trainers through apparel, made up, home furnishing sector skill council under the skilling project.

The release added that the World-Bank funded ₹ 2,200-crore project under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship aimed at improving productivity at MSMEs in industrial clusters.