Skill training for rescued child workers

As many as 50 children at a special centre run at Vellalore learnt to make glider plane models using plastic during a session held on Wednesday.

The centre, which is part of the National Child Labour Project (NCLP), has children aged between nine and 14 and all of them are rescued child workers or school drop outs.

According to T.V. Vijayakumar, project director of NCLP, students from Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College explained to the children about aeroplaces and how the planes function. The half-a-day session learnt the basics of aeroplanes. They also distributed resources to the children so that they could try making glider plane models.

Mr. Vijayakumar says 250 children in the nine NCLP special centres in the district get to learn several handworks. For instance, the teachers at the schools taught them to make products out of coconut shells. Similarly, they have made several greeting cards. Three years ago, the students in the special centre got to see a real aeroplane.

“We are planning some special programmes for June 12 which is the Child Labour Day. We want to give the children exposure to different fields and skills so that they are motivated to pursue higher education,” he said.

The NCLP has appealed to the students of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College to conduct the aeroplane model-making session at the other eight special centres in the district.