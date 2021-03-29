Skill development workshop for conservancy workers

Commercial establishments or industries should not engage manual labour to clean sewage or septic tanks or underground drainage and if the Coimbatore Corporation were to learn about such engagement, it would come down heavily on them, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said here recently at a function organised to provide skill development training.

The civic body, National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation, National Skill Development Corporation and NGO NERD had organised the two-day programme for workers who were engaged in the conservancy work.

A release quoting Mr. Pandian said the civic body had set up a phone, 0422-14420, to exclusively handle requests for cleaning such tanks using mechanised devices. All commercial establishments should make use of the facility and that the civic body would seriously view any violation.

Similarly, the workers engaged in such cleaning work should use all the protective gear available, he said and distributed cleaning gear to the worker present there.