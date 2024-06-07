Skill development training in Erode for unemployed youth in textile sector

Training will be given to unemployed youth in the spinning and technical textile sector and those interested are asked to contact the office of the Regional Deputy Director of the Textiles Department functioning in Salem.

A release said textile industry occupies a prominent place in the Indian economy and provides large-scale employment to the rural population. The State’s share in the total textile production of the country is very important and the programme was designed to equip participants with industry-relevant skills and various aspects of textile manufacturing and production. Through a comprehensive curriculum and hands-on training, participants will gain valuable insights and practical experience, positioning them for successful careers in the textile sector, the release said.

Training will be provided by South India Training and Research Society (SITRA) and those interested should register their details on the website address https://tntextiles.tn.gov.in/jobs/. For further details contact, Regional Deputy Director, Textiles Department, 1A-2/1, Sankari Main Road, Gugai, Salem - 636 006, e-mail: ddtextilessalemregional@gmail.com and phone 0427-2913006, the release added.

